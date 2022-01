Winter Park announces update of Central Park stage

click to enlarge ZYSCOVICH ARCHITECTS/CITY OF WINTER PARK

Winter Park's decades-old Central Park stage will go from looking like an overgrown tailgate tent to something a bit more imposing in the near future. The 32789 reports that the city is planning a massive revamp of the event space and a rendering shows a much more classical looking piece of public architecture, with columns granting the stage a permanence that it used to lack.“That stage gets used a lot; the one we have now is very nondescript,” said City Manager Randy Knight told the publication. “It has been on the project list for a long time, and we’re excited to see that finally get done.”The revamp was formerly planned for 2024. The planned renovations moved up to 2022 after the American Recovery Plan Act provided the city with funding. The new stage will have a hard canopy, enhanced rigging for audio and visual equipment and a slight change in orientation. Work is expected to begin in April, after the Sidewalk Art Festival The city expects the project to cost $840K and be finished by October.