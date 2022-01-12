Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Winter Park announces update of Central Park stage
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Wed, Jan 12, 2022 at 12:22 PM
click to enlarge
-
ZYSCOVICH ARCHITECTS/CITY OF WINTER PARK
Winter Park's decades-old Central Park stage will go from looking like an overgrown tailgate tent to something a bit more imposing in the near future.
The 32789
reports that the city is planning a massive revamp of the event space and a rendering shows a much more classical looking piece of public architecture, with columns granting the stage a permanence that it used to lack.
“That stage gets used a lot; the one we have now is very nondescript,” said City Manager Randy Knight told the publication. “It has been on the project list for a long time, and we’re excited to see that finally get done.”
The revamp was formerly planned for 2024. The planned renovations moved up to 2022 after the American Recovery Plan Act provided the city with funding. The new stage will have a hard canopy, enhanced rigging for audio and visual equipment and a slight change in orientation. Work is expected to begin in April, after the Sidewalk Art Festival
.
The city expects the project to cost $840K and be finished by October.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Winter Park, Central Park, stages, live music, shows, movies, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.