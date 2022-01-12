Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Bloggytown

Universal announces vaccine mandate for all employees

Posted By on Wed, Jan 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM

PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Universal has announced a vaccine mandate for all of its employees.

The theme park follows in the footsteps of Walt Disney World, which required all of its non-union employees to be vaccinated late last year. That mandate was rolled back following a slate of laws passed by the Florida legislature. Universal is skirting the language of a mandate, allowing unvaccinated employees to begin testing weekly for COVID-19. The rules around required vaccination will take effect February 9.



The mandate doesn't go as far as some put in place by various cruise lines. There are no new requirements for guests, for example.  Guests are still required to wear masks whenever they are indoors on Universal property.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Authorities release details about comedian Bob Saget's death in Orlando hotel room Read More

  2. UF researchers predict 80% of Floridians will contract COVID-19 by end of Omicron surge. Some Orlando-area communities are already there Read More

  3. Florida Man Hulk Hogan incorrectly suggests Betty White died from getting COVID-19 booster Read More

  4. Florida lawmakers propose 15-week abortion restrictions that would require women to carry pregnancies from rape, incest to term Read More

  5. Euclid Media Group sells downtown Orlando's Tinker building to Southern Group of Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation