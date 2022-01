Universal announces vaccine mandate for all employees

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Universal has announced a vaccine mandate for all of its employees.The theme park follows in the footsteps of Walt Disney World, which required all of its non-union employees to be vaccinated late last year. That mandate was rolled back following a slate of laws passed by the Florida legislature. Universal is skirting the language of a mandate, allowing unvaccinated employees to begin testing weekly for COVID-19. The rules around required vaccination will take effect February 9.The mandate doesn't go as far as some put in place by various cruise lines . There are no new requirements for guests, for example . Guests are still required to wear masks whenever they are indoors on Universal property.