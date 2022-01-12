Things to do this week in Orlando, Jan. 12-18: Bruce Dickinson, the Mavericks, Felix Da Housecat

click to enlarge
-
Photo By John McMurtrie
-
Bruce Dickinson headlines the Plaza Live solo on Tuesday
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Puddles Pity Party
Sad balladeering clown (with an admittedly gorgeous voice) returns to the City Beautiful. Seems pretty in line with where we are in 2022 (not to be overly glib). 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org
, $34.50-$59.50.
Shawn Welcome
Orlando Museum of Art welcomes (heh) the city of Orlando's Poet Laureate to speak about his writing practice and read some recent work in this virtual event. Pre-registration
is required; participants will receive a Zoom link prior to the session. Noon-1 p.m., omart.org
, free.
Thursday, Jan. 13 through Jan. 23
Mini-Digi-Fest
The cancellation of this year’s Fringe Winter Mini-Fest means that the Mini- Digi-Fest has been bumped up from online understudy to the starring role, and will now start a week earlier than announced with recordings of many scheduled shows available for streaming. Orlando Fringe, orlandofringe.org
, $10 per performance.
Friday, Jan. 14
Felix Da Housecat
House music legend Felix makes his (downtown) Orlando debut courtesy the Discothèque club night at Barbarella. 9 p.m., Barbarella, 70 N. Orange Ave., instagram.com/barbarellaorlando
, $15-$25.
Keep Flying, Northbound
Two pop-inclined punk projects currently out on a deep Florida touring excursion. 6:30 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com
, $15.
Parker McCollum
Country singer out of Austin, Texas, rambles in to Disney Springs. 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, houseofblues.com/orlando
, $30-$75.
Rise & Shine
Hundreds of Orlando's finest performers and artists herald the gala opening of the Steinmetz Hall, 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
, $35-$69.
Allen Stone
Spend "an evening with" young soul slinger Stone as part of a headlining U.S. tour. 8:30 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org
, $29.50-$39.50.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Michael Feinstein & Friends
Feinstein presents an evening of Broadway hits and selections from his own Great American Songbook. Notable is that three of his "Friends" for the evening will be local singers Norm Lewis, Davis Gaines and Sofia Victoria Deler. 8 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
, $56-$82.
The Mavericks
Grammy winners play a clutch of Florida dates touting their new Spanish-language album En Español. 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org
, $39-$50.
Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 15-16
Meet the Filmmaker: The Room
The Room
star Greg Sestero returns for an encore weekend at the Enzian. As of this writing, the Sunday show is sold out but tickets remain for Saturday.
Noon. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
, $25.
Sunday, Jan. 16
Deon Cole
Comedian and actor (Barbershop, Black-ish
) Cole tours down to Universal for a stand-up show. 7 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live
, $39-$89.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
An Evening with Bruce Dickinson
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is coming to the City Beautiful — but not as the frontman of his iconic British heavy metal group, but instead for a round of spoken-word and storytelling dates. 7:30 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org
, $45-$70.
Museums + Galleries:
Jan. 15-May 8
American Modernisms at the Rollins Museum of Art
American art from the museum's permanent collection. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma
, free.
Jan. 15-May 8
Art Encounters: Ally Is a Verb
Examines the deeply personal work of artists belonging to marginalized communities. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma
, free.
Through Aug. 7
Cathedrals of Florida
Clyde Butcher’s photos capture the (disappearing) natural beauty of Florida’s wetlands. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
, $20.
Through May 1
Connoisseurship & Collecting
Old masters on loan from the Muscarelle Museum of Art. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
, $20.
Through Jan. 22
Eyewitness
Retrospective of work by longtime Orlando Sentinel
photographer Red Huber. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com
, free.
Jan. 13-Feb. 3
Flying Horse Editions Exhibition
Exhibition marking the 30th anniversary of Flying Horse Editions, the adventurous in-house UCF publishing collective. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu
, free.
Jan. 15-May 8
From Chaos to Order: Greek Geometric Art from the Sol Rabin Collection
First major U.S. exhibition in over 20 years to spotlight Greek art during the "Geometric" period. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma
, free.
Through Jan. 23
Victor Bokas: A Bold & Colorful Journey
Central Florida artist Bokas’ paintings evoke the quirks and beauty of the Sunshine State. Art & History Museums of Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org
, $6.
–
