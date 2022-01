Things to do this week in Orlando, Jan. 12-18: Bruce Dickinson, the Mavericks, Felix Da Housecat

click to enlarge Photo By John McMurtrie

Bruce Dickinson headlines the Plaza Live solo on Tuesday

Our editors' selections of the best stuff to do this week.Sad balladeering clown (with an admittedly gorgeous voice) returns to the City Beautiful. Seems pretty in line with where we are in 2022 (not to be overly glib). 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org , $34.50-$59.50.Orlando Museum of Art welcomes (heh) the city of Orlando's Poet Laureate to speak about his writing practice and read some recent work in this virtual event. Pre-registration is required; participants will receive a Zoom link prior to the session. Noon-1 p.m., omart.org , free.The cancellation of this year’s Fringe Winter Mini-Fest means that the Mini- Digi-Fest has been bumped up from online understudy to the starring role, and will now start a week earlier than announced with recordings of many scheduled shows available for streaming. Orlando Fringe, orlandofringe.org , $10 per performance.House music legend Felix makes his (downtown) Orlando debut courtesy the Discothèque club night at Barbarella. 9 p.m., Barbarella, 70 N. Orange Ave., instagram.com/barbarellaorlando , $15-$25.Two pop-inclined punk projects currently out on a deep Florida touring excursion. 6:30 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com , $15.Country singer out of Austin, Texas, rambles in to Disney Springs. 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, houseofblues.com/orlando , $30-$75.Hundreds of Orlando's finest performers and artists herald the gala opening of the Steinmetz Hall, 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org , $35-$69.Spend "an evening with" young soul slinger Stone as part of a headlining U.S. tour. 8:30 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org , $29.50-$39.50.Feinstein presents an evening of Broadway hits and selections from his own Great American Songbook. Notable is that three of his "Friends" for the evening will be local singers Norm Lewis, Davis Gaines and Sofia Victoria Deler. 8 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org , $56-$82.Grammy winners play a clutch of Florida dates touting their new Spanish-language album En Español. 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org , $39-$50.star Greg Sestero returns for an encore weekend at the Enzian. As of this writing, the Sunday show is sold out but tickets remain for Saturday.Noon. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org , $25.Comedian and actor () Cole tours down to Universal for a stand-up show. 7 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live , $39-$89.Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is coming to the City Beautiful — but not as the frontman of his iconic British heavy metal group, but instead for a round of spoken-word and storytelling dates. 7:30 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org , $45-$70.Jan. 15-May 8American art from the museum's permanent collection. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma , free.Jan. 15-May 8Examines the deeply personal work of artists belonging to marginalized communities. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma , free.Through Aug. 7Clyde Butcher’s photos capture the (disappearing) natural beauty of Florida’s wetlands. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org , $20.Through May 1Old masters on loan from the Muscarelle Museum of Art. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org , $20.Through Jan. 22Retrospective of work by longtimephotographer Red Huber. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com , free.Jan. 13-Feb. 3Exhibition marking the 30th anniversary of Flying Horse Editions, the adventurous in-house UCF publishing collective. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu , free.Jan. 15-May 8First major U.S. exhibition in over 20 years to spotlight Greek art during the "Geometric" period. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma , free.Through Jan. 23Central Florida artist Bokas’ paintings evoke the quirks and beauty of the Sunshine State. Art & History Museums of Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org , $6.