Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Norwegian Cruise Line cancels more journeys from Florida amid COVID-19 surges

Posted By on Wed, Jan 12, 2022 at 12:10 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY NORWEDIAN CRUISE LINE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Norwedian Cruise Line/Facebook
Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled more cruises this week, including a number sailing out of Florida, as the Omicron variant causes a massive uptick in COVID-19 cases all around the country.

According to travel advisories posted on Norwegian Cruise Line's website this week, a number of Florida-originating cruises were impacted.



The Norwegian Escape, sailing out of nearby Port Canaveral, has had its next two journeys nixed, which means the ship will not hit the high seas again until the tail end of January.

Norwegian Dawn, which sails out of Tampa, will also not be sailing again until Jan. 29. Norwegians Getaway, Joy and Sky — all sailing out of Miami — have also been impacted by these travel advisories and cancellations.

"The health and safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our number one priority. Due to ongoing travel restrictions, a select number of sailings across the fleet have been affected," read a statement on Norwegian's website.

The CDC recommended that travelers, vaccinated and not, avoid cruise ships amid a massive jump in reported cases on ships at the end of December.



