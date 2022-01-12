Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Tip Jar

Mills 50's Bites & Bubbles lands in OpenTable's Top 100 US restauarants for 2021

Posted By on Wed, Jan 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM/BITES & BUBBLES
  • Instagram/Bites & Bubbles

Three Orlando-area restaurants made the user-generated list of OpenTable's best American eateries, including one recently relocated Mills 50 restaurant.

The reservation platform analyzed reviews from its diners to pick the 100 best reviewed restaurants in the nation, spitting out one non-theme park, non-Darden spot in the city: Bites & Bubbles.



The Mills mainstay celebrated the win on Instagram, complimenting their fellow Orlando honorees Eddie V's and The Boathouse as they did so.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Authorities release details about comedian Bob Saget's death in Orlando hotel room Read More

  2. Florida Man Hulk Hogan incorrectly suggests Betty White died from getting COVID-19 booster Read More

  3. UF researchers predict 80% of Floridians will contract COVID-19 by end of Omicron surge. Some Orlando-area communities are already there Read More

  4. Florida lawmakers propose 15-week abortion restrictions that would require women to carry pregnancies from rape, incest to term Read More

  5. Euclid Media Group sells downtown Orlando's Tinker building to Southern Group of Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation