Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

The Heard

Epcot unveils full lineup for this year's 'Garden Rocks' concert series

Posted By on Wed, Jan 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM

click image Kool & the Gang - PHOTO COURTESY KOOL & THE GANG/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Kool & the Gang/Facebook
  • Kool & the Gang

Ecpot this week unveiled the full lineup for the returning 'Garden Rocks' concert series. This sonic component to the wildly popular International Flower & Garden Festival will see live performances from pop acts past and present every weekend from March through June.

The full lineup — reading almost like an encyclopedia of pop music going from the Spinners to Simple Plan — for this year's Garden Rocks, straight from the horse's mouth that is the Disney Parks blog, is:
March 4-5 – The Guess Who
March 6-7 – Rick Springfield
March 11-12 – Melina Leon
March 18-19 – Mike DelGuidice, currently on tour with Billy Joel
March 20-21 – Kool & The Gang
March 25-28 – The Orchestra starring former members of ELO
April 1-2 – The Spinners
April 3-4 – The Pointer Sisters
April 8-9 – Blue October
April 15-16 – Tommy DeCarlo, singer of the band Boston
April 17-18 – Don Felder, Formerly of The Eagles
April 22-23 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas
April 24-25 – Claudia Leitte
April 29-30 – Berlin
May 1-2 – TobyMac
May 6-7 – Blood, Sweat & Tears
May 8-9 – The Commodores
May 13-14 – Ambrosia with Peter Beckett
May 20-21 – A Flock Of Seagulls
May 22-23 – Collin Raye
May 27-28 – Thelma Houston
May 29-30 – Little River Band
June 3-6 – Simple Plan
June 10-13 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
June 17-20 – Plain White T’s

"Garden Rocks" shows happen every Friday-Monday at the America Gardens Theater stage at Epcot's American Adventure Pavilion. More information on park reservations, tickets and dining packages can be found through Epcot's website.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Man Hulk Hogan incorrectly suggests Betty White died from getting COVID-19 booster Read More

  2. Authorities release details about comedian Bob Saget's death in Orlando hotel room Read More

  3. UF researchers predict 80% of Floridians will contract COVID-19 by end of Omicron surge. Some Orlando-area communities are already there Read More

  4. Florida lawmakers propose 15-week abortion restrictions that would require women to carry pregnancies from rape, incest to term Read More

  5. Universal announces vaccine mandate for all employees Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation