Epcot unveils full lineup for this year's 'Garden Rocks' concert series

March 4-5 – The Guess Who
March 6-7 – Rick Springfield
March 11-12 – Melina Leon
March 18-19 – Mike DelGuidice, currently on tour with Billy Joel
March 20-21 – Kool & The Gang
March 25-28 – The Orchestra starring former members of ELO
April 1-2 – The Spinners
April 3-4 – The Pointer Sisters
April 8-9 – Blue October
April 15-16 – Tommy DeCarlo, singer of the band Boston
April 17-18 – Don Felder, Formerly of The Eagles
April 22-23 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas
April 24-25 – Claudia Leitte
April 29-30 – Berlin
May 1-2 – TobyMac
May 6-7 – Blood, Sweat & Tears
May 8-9 – The Commodores
May 13-14 – Ambrosia with Peter Beckett
May 20-21 – A Flock Of Seagulls
May 22-23 – Collin Raye
May 27-28 – Thelma Houston
May 29-30 – Little River Band
June 3-6 – Simple Plan
June 10-13 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
June 17-20 – Plain White T’s
