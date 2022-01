Comedian Wanda Sykes to perform in Orlando this spring

click image Photo courtesy

Will we feel like laughing later this year? Hmmm, the jury seems out at present. But, just in case, we're penciling in this newly-announced Wanda Sykes show at the Dr. Phillips Center in May.The comedian and actress (currently featuring in the Netflix series) looks to be spending a couple of days performing in Florida this spring, with stand-up shows set for Orlando on May 12 and Tampa on May 13. Sykes headlines the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr, Phillips Center on Thursday, May 12. Tickets are available now through the Dr. Phillips Center.