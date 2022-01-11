Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Indie-pop stars Of Montreal to let their freak flag fly in Orlando this spring
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Jan 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Michael Lothrop
-
Of Montreal at the Abbey in 2017
This spring, indie psych-rock collective Of Montreal will be heading down to the South for 10 days of dates — and the band will be returning to Orlando amid a handful of Florida shows.
Springing out of a coveted slot on the Savannah Stopover music fest, Kevin Barnes and co. are playing dates all over Florida, Georgia and Tennessee; and Florida are getting the majority of the attention with gigs set for Jacksonville, West Palm, Tampa and Gainesville. The band will belatedly bring songs from 202 album Ur Fun
to the Sunshine State.
The Orlando event will see Of Montreal returning to and headlining the familiar stomping grounds of the Abbey
on Saturday, March 19. Tickets are $22 and available now through Norsekorea
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Of Montreal, Indie, Psych, Music, Concert, Show, Tour, Kevin Barnes, Orlando, the Abbey, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.