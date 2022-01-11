Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

The Heard

Indie-pop stars Of Montreal to let their freak flag fly in Orlando this spring

Posted By on Tue, Jan 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge Of Montreal at the Abbey in 2017 - PHOTO BY MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Photo by Michael Lothrop
  • Of Montreal at the Abbey in 2017
This spring, indie psych-rock collective Of Montreal will be heading down to the South for 10 days of dates — and the band will be returning to Orlando amid a handful of Florida shows.

Springing out of a coveted slot on the Savannah Stopover music fest, Kevin Barnes and co. are playing dates all over Florida, Georgia and Tennessee; and Florida are getting the majority of the attention with gigs set for  Jacksonville, West Palm, Tampa and Gainesville. The band will belatedly bring songs from 202 album Ur Fun to the Sunshine State.



The Orlando event will see Of Montreal returning to and headlining the familiar stomping grounds of the Abbey on Saturday, March 19. Tickets are $22 and available now through Norsekorea.



