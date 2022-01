Indie-pop stars Of Montreal to let their freak flag fly in Orlando this spring

click to enlarge Photo by Michael Lothrop

Of Montreal at the Abbey in 2017

This spring, indie psych-rock collective Of Montreal will be heading down to the South for 10 days of dates — and the band will be returning to Orlando amid a handful of Florida shows.Springing out of a coveted slot on the Savannah Stopover music fest, Kevin Barnes and co. are playing dates all over Florida, Georgia and Tennessee; and Florida are getting the majority of the attention with gigs set for Jacksonville, West Palm, Tampa and Gainesville. The band will belatedly bring songs from 202 albumto the Sunshine State.The Orlando event will see Of Montreal returning to and headlining the familiar stomping grounds of the Abbey on Saturday, March 19. Tickets are $22 and available now through Norsekorea