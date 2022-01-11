Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Authorities release details about comedian Bob Saget's death in Orlando hotel room

Posted By on Tue, Jan 11, 2022 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BRIAN FRIEDMAN
  • photo by Brian Friedman

More details have emerged surrounding the death of comedian Bob Saget in an Orlando hotel room over the weekend.

The Orange County Medical Examiner released a statement saying that an autopsy had been performed on the late comic on Monday. Their preliminary findings further enforced their initial assessment that there was no sign of drug use or foul play.



"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take 10-12 weeks to complete," they shared in a statement. "When the autopsy report is finalized, a follow-up press statement will be released. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time."

Additionally, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released details around how Saget was discovered. The hotel staff went up to Saget's room to check on him on Sunday after his family called and said they were unable to reach him. They found Saget unresponsive. Police say that the staff member noted that Saget was "cold to the touch, yellow and clammy." He was pronounced dead at the hotel at 4:18 p.m.

Saget had been in the middle of a tour in Florida. His final show came on January 8 at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. His first show of the year was the day before at Orlando's Hard Rock Live.





