Euclid Media Group sells downtown Orlando's Tinker building to Southern Group of Florida

Euclid Media Group, the parent company of, has sold the historic downtown Orlando building that has served as the's home for years.The Tinker Building at 16 W. Pine Street was sold to Southern Group of Florida, a lobbying firm. The sale was brokered by Jere Matheny with First Capital Property Group between Lookout Realty group (owned by Euclid) and Southern. The sale closed on January 7.will be given the option to lease a part of the building.“Selling the downtown office is bittersweet. When I picked that historic building, I thought we’d be there forever, but we have not utilized the office in nearly two years, and the staff enjoys working from home," publisher Graham Jarrett said. "I anticipate we will find another headquarters once the pandemic really settles down, yet its very likely we’ll have a much smaller footprint and give our staff flexibility to use the office when needed, rather than reporting to work for five full work days per week. It just made more sense to sell and have the building being utilized again.”Matheny said that the sale will bring a different type of business to the area.“As much as we appreciate downtown’s thriving hospitality industry, I’m excited we’ve attracted a high-quality, white-collar firm to invest and establish a headquarters in a historic building in Downtown Orlando," she said. "Not only will it bring high-wage jobs, but having this firm and the people associated with it in our downtown further bolsters the importance of the Central Florida region, both politically and economically.”