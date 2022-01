Converge, Thou, Uniform and Full of Hell to possibly blow the roof off Orlando's Abbey in March

click image Photo courtesy Converge/Facebook

Things are going to get very heavy in Orlando this spring, when four of heavy music's loudest and most adventurous practitioners hit town.Converge, Thou, Full of Hell and Uniform are heading out on a massive North American package tour starting in early March. And according to organizers/headliners Converge , "the order in which the support bands will appear will change every night — attendees should arrive to the shows early to ensure seeing every band." So you'd best get there early when the tour swings through Orlando's Abbey, one of only two Florida shows. Converge, Thou, Full of Hell and Uniform storm through the Abbey on Monday, March 14. Tickets are $25 and available now through Endoxa Booking