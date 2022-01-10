Monday, January 10, 2022
Converge, Thou, Uniform and Full of Hell to possibly blow the roof off Orlando's Abbey in March
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Jan 10, 2022 at 1:45 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Converge/Facebook
Things are going to get very heavy in Orlando this spring, when four of heavy music's loudest and most adventurous practitioners hit town.
Converge, Thou, Full of Hell and Uniform are heading out on a massive North American package tour starting in early March. And according to organizers/headliners Converge
, "the order in which the support bands will appear will change every night — attendees should arrive to the shows early to ensure seeing every band." So you'd best get there early when the tour swings through Orlando's Abbey, one of only two Florida shows.
Converge, Thou, Full of Hell and Uniform storm through the Abbey
on Monday, March 14. Tickets are $25 and available now through Endoxa Booking
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Converge, Thou, Full of Hell, Uniform, Orlando, Abbey, Concert, Tour, Heavy, Metal, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.