Friday, January 7, 2022
Wekiva Island celebrates craft beer, critters at Otter Fest
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Fri, Jan 7, 2022 at 3:18 PM
click to enlarge
Wekiva Island is offering you the chance to get out in nature and get a little toasty with their craft beer-focused Otter Fest.
The fourth annual celebration of craft brews will offer drinks from 16 different breweries at "Central Florida's watering hole." The 21-and-up event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. on January 22. Tickets start at $30
and include at taste of Bud Light's new Next brew.
VIP tickets are $10 more and offer the option to get in an hour before the rabble. Take a look at particpating vendors below.
- Ancient City
- Bold Rock
- Blue Springs Brewing
- Breckenridge
- Canteen Ready To Drink Cocktails
- Central 28
- Goose Island
- Islamorada
- Ivanhoe Park
- Ormond Brewing
- Sanford Brewing
- Southern Tier Brewing
- Tampa Bay Brewing
- Three Daughters
- Victory Brewing
- Wicked Weed
–
