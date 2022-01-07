Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 7, 2022

The Gist

Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest canceled as in-person event, but 'Mini-Digi' events will go on

Posted By on Fri, Jan 7, 2022 at 10:39 AM

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY THE ORLANDO FRINGE/FACEBOOK
  • Screen capture courtesy the Orlando Fringe/Facebook
Orlando Fringe organizers made the tough call on Thursday to partially cancel this month's Winter Mini-Fest event.

"It is with great sadness that we let you know that due to the omicron we are cancelling the 2022 in-person Winter Mini-Fest," read a statement on the Fringe Facebook. "All in-person gatherings and events are cancelled."



The Mini-Fest was to happen from Jan. 13-16 and be a return to downtown Orlando for the bleeding-edge theater fest, taking over several downtown venues.

But wait, all hope is not yet lost. Though the in-person elements to Winter-Fest have been called off, the Digi-Fringe online portion will go forward as planned as Mini-Digi-Fringe.

Mini-Digi-Fringe will happen from Jan. 19-23 (though this may indeed change), with more details to come as Fringe staff are rolling with the pandemic punches right now. Keep an eye on the Fringe's website and social media for more information on Mini-Digi events and refund information.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots, remember the 13 Florida congressional Republicans who voted to overturn the election Read More

  2. Florida man claims bags of cocaine, meth found wrapped around penis aren't his Read More

  3. Zora! Festival returns to Eatonville this month with arts, Afrofuturism and George Clinton's Parliament Funkadelic Read More

  4. Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations near 8,000 Read More

  5. After two slow years, Orlando is about to have a ton of new rides and attractions Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation