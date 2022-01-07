Friday, January 7, 2022
Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest canceled as in-person event, but 'Mini-Digi' events will go on
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Jan 7, 2022 at 10:39 AM
Orlando Fringe
Screen capture courtesy the Orlando Fringe/Facebook
organizers made the tough call on Thursday to partially cancel this month's Winter Mini-Fest event.
"It is with great sadness that we let you know that due to the omicron we are cancelling the 2022 in-person Winter Mini-Fest," read a statement on the Fringe Facebook
. "All in-person gatherings and events are cancelled."
The Mini-Fest was to happen from Jan. 13-16 and be a return to downtown Orlando for the bleeding-edge theater fest, taking over several downtown venues.
But wait, all hope is not yet lost. Though the in-person elements to Winter-Fest have been called off, the Digi-Fringe online portion will go forward as planned as Mini-Digi-Fringe
.
Mini-Digi-Fringe will happen from Jan. 19-23 (though this may
indeed change), with more details to come as Fringe staff are rolling with the pandemic punches right now. Keep an eye on the Fringe's website
and social media for more information on Mini-Digi events and refund information.
