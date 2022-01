Florida Man BASE jumped off a construction crane on New Year's Eve

click to enlarge Screengrab via SnooSketches6554/Reddit

Under a blanket of dense fog, an unidentified person apparently jumped off a construction crane with a parachute in downtown Tampa last weekend.In a video posted to Reddit by user SnooSketches6554, with the caption "Tampa BASE jumping ringing in 2022."The 14 second video, which shows a single parachuter gliding to the ground, was posted across various Reddit threads.In one thread the account claims the incident occured near the Grand Central apartment complex in the Channelside District, and in another the account said the stunt was performed by jumping off a crane.Permit-obsessed website Tampa Tomorrow told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that the video shows the maniac jumping off Channelside's Daniel Tower and landing at the new Parc Madison construction site.If you're wondering if jumping off a building is illegal, the answer is yes. Undoubtedly cool, but it's still illegal.This post originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay