Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 7, 2022

Bloggytown

Florida Man BASE jumped off a construction crane on New Year's Eve

Posted By on Fri, Jan 7, 2022 at 4:12 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA SNOOSKETCHES6554/REDDIT
  • Screengrab via SnooSketches6554/Reddit

Under a blanket of dense fog, an unidentified person apparently jumped off a construction crane with a parachute in downtown Tampa last weekend.

In a video posted to Reddit by user SnooSketches6554, with the caption "Tampa BASE jumping ringing in 2022."



The 14 second video, which shows a single parachuter gliding to the ground, was posted across various Reddit threads.

In one thread the account claims the incident occured near the Grand Central apartment complex in the Channelside District, and in another the account said the stunt was performed by jumping off a crane.


Permit-obsessed website Tampa Tomorrow told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that the video shows the maniac jumping off Channelside's Daniel Tower and landing at the new Parc Madison construction site.

If you're wondering if jumping off a building is illegal, the answer is yes. Undoubtedly cool, but it's still illegal.

This post originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Department of Health recommends people knowingly exposed to COVID-19 not get tested Read More

  2. Zora! Festival returns to Eatonville this month with arts, Afrofuturism and George Clinton's Parliament Funkadelic Read More

  3. On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots, remember the 13 Florida congressional Republicans who voted to overturn the election Read More

  4. Florida man claims bags of cocaine, meth found wrapped around penis aren't his Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis downplays Capitol riots on anniversary Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation