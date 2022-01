City of Orlando to open free COVID-19 testing site at Camping World Stadium on Monday

click image Photo courtesy OCFL/Instagram

Starting Monday, Jan. 10, we're hosting a free COVID-19 testing site at @CWStadium in partnership with @CDRMaguire. The site will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, seven days a week and offer Rapid Antigen and Molecular PCR tests --> https://t.co/2LNm9PZiMD pic.twitter.com/kblAescFu1 — City of Orlando Gets Vaccinated 💉 #IGotMyShot (@citybeautiful) January 7, 2022

Camping World Stadium recently hosted the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, but now its pivoting to a more urgent use as a city-administered COVID-19 testing site, starting Monday, Jan. 10.Demand for COVID-19 testing is overwhelming in Orange County as the omicron variant spreads quickly through Central Florida, with reportedly a third of all Orange County residents testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days.The county currently has three testing sites open — Barnett Park, Econ Soccer Complex and the South Orange Youth Sports Complex — but demand is far outpacing the capacity at these facilities.Seeking to address this need, the city of Orlando will open a new facility at Camping World in downtown Orlando on Monday. The testing site will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and testing is free. No appointments, first-come-first-served.City staff ask that you visit CDR HealthPro online first to fill out some required information and cut down on some wait time. More information on this site can be found at the city of Orlando's Testing Site pag e.This testing site will offer rapid and PCR testing.