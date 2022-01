Bubbalou's BBQ closes their Apopka location

click to enlarge Google Maps

Bubbalou's Apopka has closed.

Bubbalou's has closed yet another of their barbecue restaurants.The Central Florida chain closed their original Winter Park location late last year and now their Apopka outpost has suffered a similar fate."We are very sad to announce that we have closed our Apopka location. For almost the past two years, we have stayed ahead of the pandemic and everything surrounding it. With all of the obstacles we have faced, we have given it our best shot, but can no longer justify staying open," they wrote on Facebook . "There’s no one to blame. There’s no situation to blame. We are making every attempt to place our staff at our other locations, or help them facilitate gaining employment at other local restaurants. They are a great team and they richly deserve this help in their transition."The website noted that the restaurant group still operates two locations in the Orlando area. The post struck a much more cautious tone than the announcement of the closure of their Winter Park store, which blamed the closing in part on people not wanting to work "This post is to say thank you to the City of Apopka and our great customers. It is not being made to open the door for criticism and harsh words," they wrote. "Please do not feel the need to criticize or make what was already a hard decision worse.  We will miss you, Apopka!"