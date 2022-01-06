Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 6, 2022

The Gist

Zora! Festival returns to Eatonville this month with arts, Afrofuturism and George Clinton's Parliament Funkadelic

Posted By on Thu, Jan 6, 2022 at 1:35 PM

click image Zora Neale Hurston - PHOTO COURTESY THE ZORA NEALE HUERSON FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the Zora Neale Huerson Festival/Facebook
  • Zora Neale Hurston
The Zora! Festival, an annual tribute to the life and outsized influence of writer Zora Neale Hurston, kicks off in Eatonville this week with a host of in-person and virtual events and some legendary guests all through the month of January.

Zora! Fest begins this Friday, Jan. 7 with "Gathering & Gabbing: Zora Neale Hurston Book Club." The hybrid in-person and online event will feature author Valerie Boyd talking about her Hurston bio Wrapped in Rainbows.



Throughout the month there will be eclectic arts, literary and community events in Eatonville and greater Orlando. On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts will host the opening of new art exhibit Afrofuturism in the Visual Realm. "Yards & Gardens of Eatonville," set for Jan. 23, is a dining tour that will introduce attendees to the "gardening traditions of Eatonville."

There will be an Afrofuturism Conference at UCF's Downtown Campus from Jan. 27-28. And the Crummer School at Rollins College hosts the "Africa - America Women's Economic Forum" on Jan. 25-26.

This year's festival also sees the return of the Outdoors Festival of the Arts on Jan. 28-30, featuring some huge headliners: funk-rock legends George Clinton's Parliament Funkadelic (fantastically appropriate given the fest's themes of Afrofuturism), Pieces of a Dream and jazz trumpeter Tom Browne. The Outdoors Festival happens at "The Preserve in Eatonville.”

And the Zora! Festival doesn't just end in January, there are events scheduled further down the road in June (Traditions Weekend: Middle School and High School Students Celebrate Black Music Month) and October (HATitude Cultural Flair).

The full schedule and ticketing links for the Zora! Festival is available through zorafestival.org.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. OCPS teachers, bus drivers call in sick in massive numbers on first day back Read More

  2. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings slams Gov. Ron DeSantis over disappearance during Omicron surge Read More

  3. Competition with Joe Biden pushes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to do his job Read More

  4. Iconic Los Angeles hamburger chain Fatburger to open Orlando locations Read More

  5. Orlando LGBTQ+ nightclub Stonewall closes its doors and seeks new ownership Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation