Thursday, January 6, 2022
Thornton Park mascot Lulu the cat shines in yet another photo calendar
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Jan 6, 2022 at 11:10 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Matt Lehman
-
"Mr. Mayor" - Lulu
Lulu, local cat-about-town and perhaps even Mayor of Thornton Park, is getting his close-up — or 12 of them — in the sequel to last year's photo calendar. And you can get yours now because it's never too late to restart 2022.
Lulu, recipient of the Best Non-Human Ambassador of Downtown Orlando
in last year's Best of Orlando honorifics, makes the rounds daily in his Thornton Park neighborhood, checking in on the local businesses and posing for pics and/or pets. And through Lulu has his own Instagram
, the calendar offers several fresh looks at Lulu making the scene all for a good cause.
Proceeds from this calendar benefit the local Liberation Cat Hous
e refuge, and they can be snapped up from Thornton Park mainstay the Flacon on Washington Street (you can even pre-pay online
).
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Lulu, Lulu Unchained, Calendar, Orlando, Thornton Park, 2022, Mascot, Mayor, Downtown Orlando, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.