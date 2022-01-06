Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thornton Park mascot Lulu the cat shines in yet another photo calendar

Posted By on Thu, Jan 6, 2022 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge "Mr. Mayor" - Lulu - PHOTO BY MATT LEHMAN
  • Photo by Matt Lehman
  • "Mr. Mayor" - Lulu
Lulu, local cat-about-town and perhaps even Mayor of Thornton Park, is getting his close-up — or 12 of them — in the sequel to last year's photo calendar. And you can get yours now because it's never too late to restart 2022.

Lulu, recipient of the Best Non-Human Ambassador of Downtown Orlando in last year's Best of Orlando honorifics, makes the rounds daily in his Thornton Park neighborhood, checking in on the local businesses and posing for pics and/or pets. And through Lulu has his own Instagram, the calendar offers several fresh looks at Lulu making the scene all for a good cause.



Proceeds from this calendar benefit the local Liberation Cat House refuge, and they can be snapped up from Thornton Park mainstay the Flacon on Washington Street (you can even pre-pay online).



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication.

