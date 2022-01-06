Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Bloggytown

On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots, remember the 13 Florida congressional Republicans who voted to overturn the election

Posted By on Thu, Jan 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge Rioters clash with police trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors (Jan. 6, 2021) - PHOTO BY LEV RADIN
  • Photo by Lev Radin
  • Rioters clash with police trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors (Jan. 6, 2021)

On the anniversary of one of the most embarrassing moments in American history, it's important to look back and remember who clearly did not give a shit that Democracy was, and still is, clearly ripping at the seams.

In the moments that followed the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, where a QAnon-fueled MAGA mob hunted Vice President Mike Pence in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election, Republican lawmakers still stood by former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" that the election was somehow somehow stolen and illegitimate.



After the attack, and after the bodies and Confederate battle flags were removed from the grounds, lawmakers ultimately did the correct thing and rejected the Arizona challenge by a vote of 303-121 and the Pennsylvania challenge by a vote of 282-138.

Still, despite the first non-peaceful transfer of power in 220 years of American history, it's remarkable that 147 Republicans stood in the wreckage of the U.S. Capitol and voted to sustain one or both objections, and that 13 of them were from Florida.

Of course, in the months that followed, 725 people have since been arrested for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot, and most importantly zero evidence of widespread voter fraud has been uncovered.

So, on this Insurrection Day, let's not forget the 13 Florida chuds, who, by their actions, supported a literal coup against the Republic:
  • Rick Scott
  • Matt Gaetz
  • Carlos Gimenez
  • Brian Mast
  • Bill Posey
  • John Rutherford
  • Greg Steube
  • Daniel Webster
  • Byron Donalds
  • Mario Diaz-Balart
  • Kat Cammack
  • Neal Dunn
  • Scott Franklin

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

