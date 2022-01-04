Tuesday, January 4, 2022
After years of delays, SeaWorld sets opening date for Ice Breaker coaster
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Tue, Jan 4, 2022 at 12:03 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via SeaWorld Orlando
-
Ice Breaker will send riders up a 93-foot-tall spike that reaches a 100-degree angle.
SeaWorld Orlando is almost ready to cut the ribbon on a roller coaster that was meant to open in 2020. The Ice Breaker will take its first official riders on February 18.
The coaster is part of a wider rehab of the park, that sees aging rides like the Wild Arctic Simulator being put out to pasture
. The Ice Breaker is one of a host of new coasters coming to Orlando, with the big-name parks seemingly engaging in a war of thrill rides
.
Ice Breaker is quite the competitor in this fight, going overboard on launches to keep riders moving at high speeds throughout. The highlight of the ride appears to be a beyond-vertical spike that will send riders up a 93-foot tall, 100 degree climb. The ride has been in the works for years, with construction delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the slowdown in area parks.
“We recognize there was a lot of anticipation and excitement for this new ride, and then due to the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, the opening was delayed.” said park President Kyle Miller in an earlier statement. “We apologize for this delay and thank our fans for their patience. We know that they are going to love this one-of-a-kind thrill ride which complements our existing exhilarating ride portfolio perfectly.”
–
