Universal Orlando reintroduces masking requirements

click image Photo courtesy Universal Orlando/Facebook

Universal Orlando this week will reintroduce masking requirements for staff and park guests in all public indoors locations — hotels, restaurants (unless seating and dining), shops and all attractions. This reinstated policy will go into place starting Friday, Dec. 24.This policy applies to everyone in the parks regardless of vaccination status. And as far as attractions go, you're required to mask up from the moment you get in the line to when you exit the experience.Universal bring back their mask rules as the theme park and staff doubly brace themselves for a record holiday travel season locally, and a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States.Universal Orlando original lifted their mask requirements last spring, and has stated that they will monitor the situation and adjust safety rules accordingly In the meantime, this holiday season keep Universal staff in your thoughts who will doubtless have to numerous exhausting interactions with underwear face-wearers who don't understand history