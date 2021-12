Florida man claims bags of cocaine, meth found wrapped around penis aren't his

click to enlarge Adobe

A Clearwater man claims that drugs deputies found wrapped around his penis did not belong to him.34-year-old Patrick Florence was riding in a car that was pulled over after police say was driving without its lights on early Saturday morning. The driver of the vehicle was arrested by police for DUI and possession of marijuana. A search of the car uncovered a gun under Florence's seat.The deputies searched Florence and found bags of methamphetamines and cocaine wrapped around Florence's penis. Florence was arrested and the report said he "stated the package wrapped around his penis was not his." WFLA reports that Florence did not say who the drugs found on his...person might belong to.We worry that Florence's case might not stand up in court. As they say, possession is nine inches of the law.