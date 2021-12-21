Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Orlando's Soft Collective to host game-changing Florida hip-hop duo They Hate Change

Posted By on Tue, Dec 21, 2021 at 11:08 AM

click image They Hate Change - PHOTO BY GEORGE GOLDBERG VIA CREATIVE LOAFING
  • Photo by George Goldberg via Creative Loafing
  • They Hate Change

Orlando DJ alliance the Soft Collective return to action later this month, bringing the boundary-pushing Tampa hip-hop duo They Hate Change to town — a can't-miss proposition.

On Sunday, Dec. 26, They Hate Change will headline the Geek Easy in Winter Park, supported by Soft Collective QTPOC DJs I-srafil, DJ GAY-Z, bounce kisses and fkingfullmetal.



After starting out in Tampa Bay's eclectic underground, They Hate Change's ascent has been speedy. They've released adventurous, eclectic albums on Deathbomb Arc and are now signed to big-time indie Jagjaguwar.

It's heartening to see that the Creative Loafing Tampa Bay cover stars  — also featured in U.K. avant-garde bible The Wire — are still in touch with their DIY roots. Don't miss this chance to see these (half-jokingly) self-described "bedroom rap all-stars" in a smaller venue while you still can.

Tickets for the show are $10 and can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite.



Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

