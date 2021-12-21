Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Bloggytown

Lawsuit against Florida's vote-by-mail restrictions will be heard next month

Posted By on Tue, Dec 21, 2021 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge Putting a vote-by-mail ballot in the postbox. - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • Putting a vote-by-mail ballot in the postbox.

A legal showdown over a controversial state elections law is set to take place next month, after a federal judge rejected efforts to short-circuit a trial in constitutional challenges by voting-rights groups.

The League of Women Voters of Florida, the Florida Conference of the NAACP, Disability Rights Florida and a number of other groups filed a series of lawsuits challenging the measure (SB 90), passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature this spring as part of GOP leaders’ nationwide attempts to make it more difficult for people to vote by mail.



Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday rejected the state’s motion for summary judgment in the cases, saying he needed to hear arguments from both sides during a trial next month so he can decide whether the law meets constitutional muster.

Related Judge orders conservative thinktank to turn over communications with lawmakers around Florida's voter suppression bill
Putting a vote-by-mail ballot in the postbox.
Judge orders conservative thinktank to turn over communications with lawmakers around Florida's voter suppression bill
By News Service of Florida
Blogs

The court’s “task is to balance defendants’ proffered justifications for the challenged provisions against the burdens, if any, those provisions place on those voters for whom the provisions present an impediment to voting,” Walker wrote in a 21-page order.

The measure, touted and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, was one of the 2021 legislative session’s most controversial bills and came after a relatively smooth 2020 election in Florida. Republican lawmakers in Florida and other states pushed election changes after President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in 2020, though Trump easily carried Florida.

The challenges focus on several parts of the law that plaintiffs say will make it harder for Floridians to vote by mail.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs allege that the changes are unconstitutional, in part because the “brunt of the harm” will be borne by Black voters, Hispanic voters, elderly voters and voters with disabilities. The lawsuits also allege parts of the law violate plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights.

Related Florida's voter suppression laws challenged by several lawsuits
A federal judge ruled that voting rights' advocates case linking Florida's current laws with racist restrictions of the past was strong enough to move forward.
Florida's voter suppression laws challenged by several lawsuits
By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida
Blogs

GOP lawmakers, however, have contended the law was needed for election security. The state argued in a motion for summary judgment that it “was not enacted in a vacuum.”

Legislators crafted the sweeping elections measure "to improve election administration and proactively address issues of voter security and confidence," the state's lawyers wrote.

Walker, who consolidated four challenges in a trial scheduled to start Jan. 31, said the plaintiffs “have come forward with evidence suggesting that the challenged provisions impose at least some burdens on Florida’s electorate.”

The judge in October ruled that Secretary of State Laurel Lee, Attorney General Ashley Moody and supervisors of elections should remain as defendants in the cases, though he dismissed the officials from some parts of the challenges.

Four parts of the law remain under scrutiny, including a section that sets a new restriction on the availability and use of drop boxes where people can drop off vote-by-mail ballots. Under the law, supervisors of elections must have the boxes staffed at all times and can only use the boxes during early voting hours and at early voting sites. Supervisors who violate the requirement face $25,000 fines.

The lawsuits contend that the restrictions will have a negative impact on people who work during the day and voters with disabilities, who might be forced to bring ballots into early voting sites if supervisors don’t provide drop boxes outside.

Related Florida's voting restriction law faces new legal challenges from Southern Poverty Law Center, others
Florida's law restricting access to voting is facing several more lawsuits.
Florida's voting restriction law faces new legal challenges from Southern Poverty Law Center, others
By Jim Saunders, NSF
Blogs

The lawsuits also allege that part of the law requiring third-party voter registration groups to provide disclaimers to people signing up to vote is intended to have a chilling effect on groups conducting voter-registration drives.

The law requires the groups to submit voter registrations to supervisors of elections in the counties in which the residents live within 14 days after the applications are completed. The groups also have to notify applicants at the time the registrations are collected that the organizations might not deliver the applications to the supervisors within the two-week time period and to advise people that they can deliver the applications in person or by mail and can register to vote online.

Another part of the law being challenged imposes restrictions on providing such things as food and water to people waiting in line to vote within 150-foot “non-solicitation” zones outside polling places. Plaintiffs maintain the restriction is “vague and overbroad” and violates the groups’ First Amendment rights.

Summary judgment on that provision “is inappropriate” at this stage, Walker said in Friday’s order.

“This court must determine whether plaintiffs’ conduct implicates the First Amendment after hearing all the evidence at trial,” the judge wrote, adding that he “finds it imprudent to address this issue now.”

Walker’s order also rejected the plaintiffs’ motions for summary judgment on the non-solicitation provision and the part of the law requiring third-party organizations to warn voters when they fill out registration applications, which the groups also allege violates the First Amendment.

Pointing to arguments made by the state, Walker found that “although a close call, this court finds that material issues of fact preclude summary judgment” for the plaintiffs.

“Florida contends that the registration-warning provision serves a compelling interest: ‘protecting its voters through the dissemination of truthful information so that as many voters as possible may register and vote,’” the judge wrote. “To be sure, plaintiffs vehemently contest defendants’ assertions, but that is all the more reason to address this issue once the record is fully developed.”

The upcoming faceoff over the law follows a long line of legal wrangling between voting-rights groups and Republican lawmakers in Florida. While Walker often has sided with plaintiffs in litigation, the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals frequently has tossed the judge’s decisions.

In the conclusion of his order denying the parties’ requests for summary judgment Friday, Walker highlighted the importance of next month’s trial by quoting from a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in a case known as Reynolds v. Sims. The 1964 ruling required that legislative districts within states be equal in population.

“’The right to vote freely for the candidate of one’s choice is of the essence of a democratic society, and any restrictions on that right strike at the heart of representative government,’” the judge wrote. “Given what’s on the line, the stakes are simply too high to exercise anything less than the most scrupulous caution.”




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UF researchers say they were pressured to destroy COVID-19 data in new report Read More

  2. COVID-19 deaths in Florida continue to climb Read More

  3. Orlando Rep. Stephanie Murphy will not seek fourth term in Congress Read More

  4. Downtown Orlando bars sue federal government over SBA grant disbursement Read More

  5. New paid Disney shuttle service launches following axing of Magical Express Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation