Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Bloggytown

Environmentalist groups fire lawsuit against EPA over record manatee deaths

Posted By on Tue, Dec 21, 2021 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Three conservation groups moved Monday toward filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection over water-quality problems that have led to a record number of manatee deaths this year in Florida.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and the Save the Manatee Club filed a notice that is a precursor to suing the EPA. The notice said the EPA needs to start a process to reconsider whether water quality standards are adequate to protect manatees in the East Coast’s Indian River Lagoon, where many of the deaths have occurred.



“In short, both the Indian River Lagoon and the manatee are presently in the midst of ecological collapse,” said the notice, filed by attorneys for the Earthjustice law organization on behalf of the conservation groups. “Further, it appears likely that the 2021 unusual mortality event will not be a one-time event, but rather portends a grim future of continued manatee deaths unless more effective actions are taken to address the key environmental factor driving them — nutrient pollution of key estuary habitats that is destroying habitat, including food for manatees and many other species.”

As of Dec. 10, Florida totaled 1,056 manatee deaths this year, according to data posted on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website. The notice filed Monday by the conservation groups said this year’s total is roughly double the average annual number of manatee deaths.

Related Florida looks to the long term in saving manatees
Florida looks to the long term in saving manatees
By Jim Turner, NSF
Blogs

Wildlife officials say many of the deaths have been caused by starvation, as poor water quality has killed seagrasses that are a key food source for manatees. The situation has led wildlife officials to take the unusual step of starting to feed manatees.

In the notice Monday, the conservation groups said the EPA oversees Florida’s development of water-quality standards and what are known as “total maximum daily loads,” which involve maximum allowable amounts of pollutants in waterways. The notice alleges that the EPA is in violation of the federal Endangered Species Act for not starting a consultation process with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Conservation Service to determine if current total maximum daily loads are adequate to protect manatees.

“The die-off of seagrass is directly related to deteriorating water quality in the Indian River Lagoon,” the notice said. “As human development has increased around the Indian River Lagoon, so has the input of nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater treatment discharges, leaking septic systems and stormwater runoff carrying nitrogen fertilizer, among other sources. These nutrients, in turn, feed algae super outbreaks, which block light from getting to the seagrass, causing it to die.”

Related Florida Ag Commissioner asks that manatees return to 'endangered' status
Florida Ag Commissioner asks that manatees return to 'endangered' status
By News Service of Florida
Blogs

In 2017, manatees were upgraded from an “endangered” designation to “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service pointing to an increase in the manatee population and habitat improvements because of conservation efforts by Florida, Puerto Rico, Caribbean nations and public and private organizations.

The number of deaths this year is estimated to be about one-sixth of the population of manatees in the waters of the southeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

Members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission pointed during a meeting last week to a need for long-term solutions.

Related Wildlife officials share unprecedented plan to feed Florida manatees following massive die-off
Wildlife officials share unprecedented plan to feed Florida manatees following massive die-off
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

“While we're dealing with the manatee mortality event, which is a symptom, we've got to also focus on the cure of water-quality improvement, especially in the Indian River Lagoon,” Fish and Wildlife Commission member Michael Sole, a former secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, said.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UF researchers say they were pressured to destroy COVID-19 data in new report Read More

  2. COVID-19 deaths in Florida continue to climb Read More

  3. New paid Disney shuttle service launches following axing of Magical Express Read More

  4. Downtown Orlando bars sue federal government over SBA grant disbursement Read More

  5. Orlando Rep. Stephanie Murphy will not seek fourth term in Congress Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation