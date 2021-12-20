Monday, December 20, 2021
TikTok gets in on Orlando's ghost kitchen game
By Alex Galbraith
on Mon, Dec 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM
"TikTok ghost kitchen."
It sounds like a phrase found in the wreckage of two cars on their way to different marketing meetings. It's the sort of phrase that will lodge into your brain and eventually give you an aneurysm. It's the reverse (or maybe just the financialized) "cellar door." And it's 100% real.
According to a report from Bungalower
, the video platform is opening ghost kitchens to sell versions of meals that go viral on their app. The social media titan is eyeing Orlando as their next stop, looking to recruit local restaurants to make the dishes in secret. Virtual Dining Concepts
, who already runs a series of branded food concepts delivered entirely through apps with big-name endorsements, is running the new program in Orlando.
The organizers promise restaurateurs profits with the decidedly slippery phrase "up to $500+" per day, an idea that manages to be meaningless in two directions. Still, they are taking applications
and ghost kitchens have proven wildly popular in the area.
