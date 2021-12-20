Orlando Magic game postponed due to coronavirus

click to enlarge Photo via Orlando Magic/Twitter

Per source: the Orlando Magic have placed Terrence Ross, Moe Wagner and R.J. Hampton in NBA’s health & safety protocols.



The trio join Ignas Brazdeikis as Magic players in the league's health and safety protocols who will be out tonight vs. the Miami Heat. — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) December 17, 2021

The NBA has postponed today's Orlando Magic game against the Toronto Raptors due to concerns over surging coronavirus cases and a lack of eligible players.The league postponed a slate of five games in the early part of this week because significant portions of team rosters were either injured or under the league's coronavirus exposure protocols.The Magic were down to just nine players during their last game on Saturday, a win over the Brooklyn Nets. The typical NBA roster has 15 active players. That diminished squad came about after Terrence Ross, Moe Wagner, R.J. Hampton and Ignas Brazdeikis were placed in protocols.The league has seen a rash of coronavirus exposure during a recent surge across the country, leading to the postponement of several games.