New paid Disney shuttle service launches following axing of Magical Express
By Alex Galbraith
on Mon, Dec 20, 2021 at 4:27 PM
Disney will do away with its complimentary Magical Shuttle service at the end of the year. The free shuttle from the airport for resort guests was given an expiration date by CEO Bob Chapek during the height of the pandemic. But future guests won't be entirely stranded at MCO. A new, paid shuttle service just launched by the dead-serious-ly named Transportation Management Services will bring a bit of whimsy to the trek out to Lake Buena Vista.
The Sunshine Flyer is a shuttle bus that's entirely themed to feel like a ride on a 1920s railcar. The attendants and drivers will be dressed in period dress as engineers and conductors.
“We’re incredibly excited to launch The Sunshine Flyer and give Disney guests the chance to kickstart their vacation with a fun, unique travel experience,” said TMS CEO Frank Sherman in a statement. “Everyone knows the magic of Disney once they’re inside the park gates. But, through The Sunshine Flyer, we’re able to give guests the chance to start their vacation from the minute they step off the plane and turn what used to be a procedural drive into the beginning of an adventure to remember.”
Sunshine Flyer tickets run $17 per adult and $12.50 per child. Tickets must be booked at least four days in advance.
The service is donating 50% of their revenue from their first 50,000 passengers (or the first 50 days) to Make-A-Wish Central & Northern Florida. Tickets are available here.
