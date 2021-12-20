Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 20, 2021

The Gist

'Eyes Wide Shut' to screen at Whippoorwill Beer House tonight, get ready for 'Christmas movie or not' debates

Posted By on Mon, Dec 20, 2021 at 12:39 PM

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY FAN-MADE FILM TRAILERS/YOUTUBE
  • Screen capture courtesy Fan-Made Film Trailers/YouTube
Sure, everyone loves to have the "Die Hard is/isn't a Christmas movie" argument around this time every year, but meanwhile we're over here wondering where all the talk is about the eerie holiday atmospherics that suffuse Eyes Wide Shut — which is screening in Orlando tonight.

Eyes Wide Shut, the infamous final film by Stanley Kubrick and starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, is a nightmare headtrip of infidelity, of course, but no one can make Christmas lights twinkling in the background look as otherworldly and ethereal as Kubrick.



The film was called an “assault on Christmas” by one critic, and the setting of 1990s New York during Christmas in essential to the film's story (which we're not spoiling).

Newer local film pop-up programmers Brain Dead Theater will be doing a seasonally-appropriate screening of  Eyes Wide Shut tonight at Whippoorwill Beer House & Package Store at 7 p.m.

There will be a short pre-show before the film and Mangrove Collective will be serving snacks for the night. Online pre-sales are sold-out but there are plenty of tickets that will be available at the door.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UF researchers say they were pressured to destroy COVID-19 data in new report Read More

  2. Orlando Rep. Carlos Smith urges Gov. DeSantis to declare state of emergency over Florida's affordable housing crisis Read More

  3. COVID-19 deaths in Florida continue to climb Read More

  4. Frontyard Festival ends: Dr. Phillips Center brings outdoor concert series to a close Read More

  5. Florida continues fight over health care worker vaccine mandate Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation