'Eyes Wide Shut' to screen at Whippoorwill Beer House tonight, get ready for 'Christmas movie or not' debates

Sure, everyone loves to have the "is/isn't a Christmas movie" argument around this time every year, but meanwhile we're over here wondering where all the talk is about the eerie holiday atmospherics that suffuse— which is screening in Orlando tonight.t, the infamous final film by Stanley Kubrick and starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, is a nightmare headtrip of infidelity, of course, but no one can make Christmas lights twinkling in the background look as otherworldly and ethereal as Kubrick.The film was called an “ assault on Christmas ” by one critic, and the setting of 1990s New York during Christmas in essential to the film's story (which we're not spoiling).Newer local film pop-up programmers Brain Dead Theater will be doing a seasonally-appropriate screening oftonight at Whippoorwill Beer House & Package Store at 7 p.m.There will be a short pre-show before the film and Mangrove Collective will be serving snacks for the night. Online pre-sales are sold-out but there are plenty of tickets that will be available at the door.