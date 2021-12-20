Monday, December 20, 2021
Downtown Orlando bars sue federal government over SBA grant disbursement
By Alex Galbraith
on Mon, Dec 20, 2021 at 1:34 PM
Several downtown Orlando bars are involved in a federal lawsuit against the Small Business Administration and its administrators. The Stagger Inn, Harry Buffalo and Other Bar joined in a compliant filed on behalf of a host of bars across Florida and Ohio, arguing that they never received Restaurant Reviatilaztion Fund grants from the organization.
At the heart of the compliant is the idea that minority-owned and women-led businesses received preferential treatment in the disbursement of these grants. The fund was initially instructed to prioritize applications from these groups, something that was ultimately declared invalid in an individual case heard by the 6th Circuit Court.
The Orlando bars all claim they filed their claims within minutes of the application portal opening. However, they say their applications were not approved before the $28.6 billion in allocated funds was exhausted. The complaint lays the blame on the SBA's internal decision to prioritize minority and women-led businesses, a practice that has since been found invalid in a narrowly-tailored ruling
The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages from the SBA and its administrators as well as a declaration that further funding will not be subject to the same prioritizations.
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication.
