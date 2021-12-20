Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 20, 2021

Tip Jar

Deli Desires and Little Giant are teaming up for a non-celebratory Christmas feast this week

Posted By on Mon, Dec 20, 2021 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DELI DESIRES/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Deli Desires/Instagram

Jewish delis and Chinese takeaways are traditional Christmas food for non-Christians. As many of the country's restaurants close their doors to celebrate the holiday that has metastasized to consume all of December and most of November, these spots were frequently the only ones still open.

With that in mind, it's almost surprising we've never seen a Chinese restaurant and a deli join forces. That's exactly what's on offer at Deli Desires this Thursday, December 23. The newish deli will team up with beloved pop-up Little Giant for a series of interesting fusion dishes. The stores are offering Krab Rangoon bialys, omelette chili sandwiches and corned beef with broccoli, among other dishes. If you're looking for something to eat on the not-so-big day itself, the fusion resto is offering frozen scrapple dumplings to cook at home.



The food is being offered until they sell out. Doors open at 7 a.m. with no reservations.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UF researchers say they were pressured to destroy COVID-19 data in new report Read More

  2. Orlando Rep. Carlos Smith urges Gov. DeSantis to declare state of emergency over Florida's affordable housing crisis Read More

  3. COVID-19 deaths in Florida continue to climb Read More

  4. Frontyard Festival ends: Dr. Phillips Center brings outdoor concert series to a close Read More

  5. Florida continues fight over health care worker vaccine mandate Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation