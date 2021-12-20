Monday, December 20, 2021
Deli Desires and Little Giant are teaming up for a non-celebratory Christmas feast this week
By Alex Galbraith
on Mon, Dec 20, 2021 at 11:56 AM
Photo via Deli Desires/Instagram
Jewish delis and Chinese takeaways are traditional Christmas food for non-Christians. As many of the country's restaurants close their doors to celebrate the holiday that has metastasized to consume all of December and most of November, these spots were frequently the only ones still open.
With that in mind, it's almost surprising we've never seen a Chinese restaurant and a deli join forces. That's exactly what's on offer at Deli Desires this Thursday, December 23. The newish deli will team up with beloved pop-up Little Giant for a series of interesting fusion dishes. The stores are offering Krab Rangoon bialys, omelette chili sandwiches and corned beef with broccoli, among other dishes. If you're looking for something to eat on the not-so-big day itself, the fusion resto is offering frozen scrapple dumplings to cook at home.
The food is being offered until they sell out. Doors open at 7 a.m. with no reservations.
Tags: Deli Desires, Little Giant, Orlando, pop-up, Christmas, Image
