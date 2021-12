Dance festival-as-hotel takeover Dirtybird CampINN returns to Orlando in February

click to enlarge Photo by Don Idio Visuals courtesy Dirtybird CampINN

Dirtybird CampINN — the event that takes the festival out of the customary wide-open field and plops it into a hotel with the mod cons a tent would seem to lack — is plotting an Orlando return in February.Taking over the entirety of the Wyndham Orlando Resort on International Drive over the weekend ob Feb. 25-27, the event promises obligatory back-to-back live music as well as pool parties, games, a mobile DJ and potential afterparty shenanigans aplenty.The first lineup reveal includes Maya Jane Coles, Claude VonStroke, Skream, DJ Heather and Colette, Ivy Lab, Eats Everything and a DJ set courtesy Chromeo with over 40 more artists promised.The announcement comes just in time for concerns over the Omicron COVID-19 variant speedily spreading through the U.S. mount, so who knows where Florida will be as far as COVID numbers then (). So there may be some lineup changes between now and February. Tickets and hotel packages for the weekend are already on sale.