The Heard

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The Heard

Tanner Jones, url and Casey Conroy make for a great night of Orlando sounds at Whippoorwill Beer House this week

Posted By on Wed, Dec 15, 2021 at 1:41 PM

This week sees three local artists linking up Voltron-style for an evening of solid, diverse Orlando sounds. And it's free.

On Friday, Dec. 17, Orlando’s Matt Bullard returns to live action in Orlando under his url (pronounced “Earl”) moniker. The night will serve as url’s official release show for the long-time-coming debut EP ruiners club, out just last month.



Also performing is Casey Conroy, hopefully playing songs from her own recent debut EP, It's Just Living, a burst of forward-facing and deeply affecting pop music.

Finally there’s Tanner Jones playing a solo set. You may remember him from his previous project, You Blew It!, and a recent interview we did with him on his new band Couplet, and their newest full-length, Lp1.

Admission is free. Doors are at 6 p.m. sharp.



