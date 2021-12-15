Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The Heard

Orlando Zine Fest is at the Nook on Robinson this weekend, perfect for some holiday shopping

Posted By on Wed, Dec 15, 2021 at 10:38 AM

click image Illustrator Madelyn Cordeiro will be tabling at OZF - PHOTO COURTESEY ORLANDO ZINE FEST/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesey Orlando Zine Fest/Instagram
  • Illustrator Madelyn Cordeiro will be tabling at OZF
Orlando Zine Fest took last year off — understandably — but is back this weekend with a new location and a formidable roster of local and regional DIY publishers peddling their zine-y wares.

This Saturday, Dec. 18 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. over 40 zinesters and artists from all around Florida will be unfolding card tables and filling them with all manner of self-published goodness and printed ephemera. It's a clearinghouse of unique zines (self-published magazines), pamphlets, book arts and art pieces across genre and subject matter.



This year's OZF is relocating from the usual digs at Will's Pub to the parking lot in back of the Nook on Robinson — a bit more of a spacious locale for everyone to spread out.

Participants this year include a number of familiar publications for local aficionados (and our readers) including Bonk! Break the Chain, Illuminated Paths, Center for Post-Capitalist History, No Nothing Mag, Book Arts Guild of Central Florida, Jen Sandwich, Is It Over Yet?, Kieran Castaño, SR50 Magazine and many more.

Orlando Zine Fest is free, but bring a handful of cash because you won't be able to walk away empty-handed.



