The Heard

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The Heard

Orlando fans will get to pick the songs that metallers Baroness play at January concert

Posted By on Wed, Dec 15, 2021 at 2:18 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ENDOXA BOOKING
  • Photo courtesy Endoxa Booking
It doesn't hit quite the same as obnoxiously yelling "Freebird!" at a thematically inappropriate band, but Savannah metallers Baroness are inviting you to call the shots when they play Orlando in January.

As part of a five-week extended run of dates on their "Your Baroness" tour, Baroness are turning the setlist over to fans in each city, and anything and everything from the band's recorded output is up for grabs, both hits and deep cuts. Ticket buyers are invited to submit a list of the 10 songs they most want to hear, and the vote-winners will be played on the night.



“Electric or acoustic, sung or screamed, from the EPs to the LPs: We’re busy preparing for everything from those six or seven hours of recorded music,” said the band in a collective press statement.

For these shows the band is purposely playing smaller rooms (the last time they came through town, back in 2019, the band played the Plaza Live), with no opening acts at all.

Baroness is "Your Baroness" on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Will's Pub. Tickets are $60, but — no foolin' — this is going to sell out.



We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

