Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Bloggytown

In the face of crippling student debt and a troubled labor market, Florida officials are puzzled why college enrollment is dipping

Posted By on Wed, Dec 15, 2021 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA/FACEBOOK

Florida college officials are trying to figure out what’s behind a continuing drop in state college enrollment, which analysts project could decline by more than 9 percent over the next five years if the trend persists.

The most recent end-of-year data on college system enrollment showed a system-wide enrollment of 293,493 students for the 2020-21 academic year.

Estimates for the 2021-22 academic year that were adopted Tuesday by the state Office of Economic and Demographic Research reflected a statewide enrollment of 277,279 college students, showing a 5.5 percent decrease, or a decline of 16,214 students.

“Although some colleges did project increases in enrollment with reasonable justification, the majority of the colleges continue to project flat or declining enrollment based on the uncertainty of the future, given the ongoing COVID and economic issues,” Lisa Cook, Division of Florida Colleges’ associate vice chancellor for financial policy, said during Tuesday’s meeting.

The steady decline of college enrollment in Florida began long before the coronavirus pandemic. The system now has about 100,000 fewer students than it did at the height of enrollment a decade ago. The 2010-11 academic year had an enrollment of 375,292 college students.

And that trend doesn’t appear to be stopping in the next five years, according to state economists. By the 2026-27 academic year, college enrollment is projected to decline by 9.3 percent, or 27,250 students.

Amy Baker, the state’s chief economist, said that Tuesday’s estimate is “on the low side” of what enrollment could be over the coming years.

“If you do any long-term planning with these numbers, probably recognize that there's some reason to believe that they’re low, that that’s kind of the lowest it could possibly be,” she said.

College officials, meanwhile, are trying to puzzle out why postsecondary students appear to be gravitating away from two-year degrees.

A higher number of part-time students attending colleges than those attending state universities might be one factor contributing to the enrollment dip, Florida College System Chancellor Kathryn Hebda said during Tuesday’s meeting.

“In the college system, also, our baccalaureate students maintained and sometimes even increased enrollment,” Hebda said of enrollment during the pandemic.

Students seeking baccalaureate degrees comprise just five or six percent of the college system’s total enrollment, “so it’s not going to affect the big picture,” Hebda noted.

“But those students seem to be on-mission and have an ability to persist, where so many other students who are part-time, it’s very easy for things — even when there isn’t a pandemic — to cause them to stop out or drop out,” she said.

College officials also said that increased online education options outside of the college system could account for some students seeking degrees elsewhere.

Another area of slipping enrollment is in students seeking associate in arts, or A.A., degrees.

Hebda said that the gap is shrinking between college students seeking A.A. degrees and those pursuing workforce education programs, which in some instances can be “non-fundable” and thus not included in total system enrollment counted by state estimators.

And, Hebda said, the requirements for students transitioning from an associate degree to programs at four-year universities have gotten more strenuous in recent years.

“We’re also working in the college system to make sure students who enroll in an A.A. are on a pathway, A.A. into a specific degree program. Because prerequisites are a lot more plentiful and required than they used to be in the old days, so it’s much harder for a student to get a general A.A. and transfer into a specific baccalaureate program,” Hebda said.

Baker pointed out that the continuing drop in college enrollment, which follows a national trend, puts Florida colleges on a track to drop below the state university system’s enrollment in the coming years, if the decline persists.

“We’re very close to crossing the enrollment in the state college system … dropping below the enrollment in the university system. And that would be, I’m trying to think of a good word, historic? Or very, very atypical for us in Florida,” Baker said.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's choice to run vaccine distribution through Publix left behind people of color, the poor Read More

  2. Republican retirees in Florida arrested for allegedly voting multiple times in 2020 election Read More

  3. Walgreens ordered to turn over opioid sales records in lawsuit filed by state of Florida Read More

  4. Orange County wastewater tests find Omicron variant Read More

  5. Alex Morgan is the latest star player leaving Orlando Pride Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation