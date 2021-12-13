Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Monday, December 13, 2021

Florida's COVID-19 death toll tops 62,000

Posted By on Mon, Dec 13, 2021 at 9:58 AM

More than 62,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Health. The data showed that 62,026 deaths had been reported as of Thursday. That was 325 more deaths than were included in data released last week, though lags in reporting make it unclear when the additional deaths occurred. Nearly 75 percent of the deaths, or 46,272, involved people ages 65 or older. Another 5,104 deaths involved people ages 60 to 64. By comparison, people under age 30 accounted for 464 deaths. In all, 3.71 million Florida residents have had reported cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.




