Monday, December 13, 2021

Alex Morgan is the latest star player leaving Orlando Pride

Posted By on Mon, Dec 13, 2021 at 3:52 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM/ ALEX MORGAN
  • Instagram/ Alex Morgan

Just a week after the Orlando Pride lost their foundational power couple to New York, soccer star Alex Morgan announced that she's heading off to California.

The striker who starred in the US Women's National Team's last two World Cup wins will play for a new Southern California expansion team, the San Diego Wave.



Morgan's time in Florida has been on-and-off, with her splitting appearances between Orlando, European clubs and international duty with the USWNT. However, she was a part of the 2017 team that made a run to the NWSL playoffs.


“I really did love my time in Orlando, it was six years, give or take, with pregnancy and a couple of other hurdles, world championships and things like that. But it was an incredible run and I just wish that we could have made more of an impact on the field,” she told the Associated Press. “I wish I could have left with more of a grin on my face knowing that we had to accomplished what we set our minds to in Year 1.”





Tags: , , , , , ,

