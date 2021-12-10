Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 10, 2021

Bloggytown

Embry-Riddle student arrested for plotting shooting, police say

Posted By on Fri, Dec 10, 2021 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA EMBRY-RIDDLE/BERNARD WILCHUSKY
  • Photo via Embry-Riddle/Bernard Wilchusky

An Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student was arrested early Thursday for allegedly plotting a shooting on the campus, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Police arrested 19-year-old John Hagins after receiving “a concerning tip” from other students. Investigators found social media messages written by Hagins in which he “laid out his plans to bring a folding gun to the campus tucked inside a backpack along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” according to the department.



Hagins was arrested at his apartment, and officers said he was in possession of a gun and ammunition. A news release from the department said police believe Hagins sold his vehicle to purchase the firearm and ammunition. The department said it had not pinned down an alleged motive but said Hagins was “in danger of failing classes” at the university and was cited for a traffic infraction on campus Wednesday.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young credited the students who reported Hagins.

“We could have had a tragedy unfold today. Instead, these students reported it to the school and that allowed us to get to work right away and bring Hagins into custody before he could carry out his plans. We thank them all for seeing something and saying something,” Young said in a statement.

Hagins faces charges of written threats to injure or kill, terrorism and attempted first-degree homicide, according to the department’s website.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nikki Fried faces ethics inquiry over financial disclosures Read More

  2. Florida throws $5 million behind Orlando's bid to host 2026 World Cup Read More

  3. Donald Trump, Bill O' Reilly's show in Orlando this weekend still has hundreds of unsold tickets Read More

  4. Tampa's Fun-Lan Drive-In & Swap Shop suddenly closes after sale Read More

  5. Jury recommends death penalty for Markeith Loyd Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation