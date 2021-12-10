Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, December 10, 2021

Anejo Cocina Mexicana moving into the old Dexter's New Standard space at Ravaudage

Posted By on Fri, Dec 10, 2021 at 10:25 AM

click to enlarge ANEJO COCINA MEXICANA
  • Anejo Cocina Mexicana

All the drama surrounding Dexter's New Standard — the walkouts, the chef departures, the eviction notices — has officially (and finally) come to an end.

That's because Anejo Cocina Mexicana, an outfit out of Ponte Vedra Beach with additional locations in Jacksonville, Yulee and Daytona Beach, will move into the space at Winter Park's Ravaudage complex.

Dan Bellows, owner of the Sydgan Corporation (which operates Ravaudage) confirmed to me that the lease had been signed and the deal done. No word yet on exactly when Anejo will open, but if you asked me to guess, I'd say sometime in the first quarter of 2022.


The upscale concept by Jesus and Blanca Valencia will feature a bevy of traditional Mexican fare along with a sizable list of tequila and cocktail offerings.

The Valencias also operate Salsas Cocina Mex, Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant and 904 Tacos & Tequila. A Salsa Cocina Mex opened in Oviedo in early 2020.

Who knows if the live music stage will stay or not, but it does seem ideal for a mariachi band, no?

Anejo will join Orlando Meats and Miller's Ale House as the three amigos of Ravaudage. Three's a decent number, but it's not quite a plethora.




We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

