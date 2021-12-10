Anejo Cocina Mexicana moving into the old Dexter's New Standard space at Ravaudage

All the drama surrounding Dexter's New Standard — the walkouts, the chef departures, the eviction notices — has officially (and finally) come to an end.
That's because Anejo Cocina Mexicana, an outfit out of Ponte Vedra Beach with additional locations in Jacksonville, Yulee and Daytona Beach, will move into the space at Winter Park's Ravaudage complex.
Dan Bellows, owner of the Sydgan Corporation (which operates Ravaudage) confirmed to me that the lease had been signed and the deal done. No word yet on exactly when Anejo will open, but if you asked me to guess, I'd say sometime in the first quarter of 2022.
