Thursday, December 9, 2021

Stardust Video hosts annual mega-craft fair Grandma Party Bazaar this weekend

Looking for a last-minute, one-of-a-kind gift for Christmas? You could do a lot worse than the Grandma Party Bazaar.

The annual mega-gathering of Orlando crafters and vendors has just about everything on offer from handmade clothing to decor to jams and shrubs. Orlando is no stranger to craft fairs and even still, this one takes a year to put together. Get the picture? It's going to be big.



The event starts at 10 am on Sunday in the Stardust parking lot and runs until 5:30. Take a look at some of the highlights below.



Location Details Stardust Video and Coffee
Stardust Video and Coffee
1842 E. Winter Park Road
Audubon Park
Orlando, FL
407-623-3393
7am-midnight Monday-Friday; 8am-midnight Saturday-Sunday
All Ages Club, Tea, Vegetarian/Vegan, Music Club and Coffee house (independent)
Map




  • Free
    Grandma Party Bazaar @ Stardust Video and Coffee

    • Sun., Dec. 12, 10 a.m. Free

