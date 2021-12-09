Stardust Video hosts annual mega-craft fair Grandma Party Bazaar this weekend

click to enlarge Screenshot via Grandma Party Bazaar/Instagram

Looking for a last-minute, one-of-a-kind gift for Christmas? You could do a lot worse than the Grandma Party Bazaar.The annual mega-gathering of Orlando crafters and vendors has just about everything on offer from handmade clothing to decor to jams and shrubs. Orlando is no stranger to craft fairs and even still, this one takes a year to put together. Get the picture? It's going to beThe event starts at 10 am on Sunday in the Stardust parking lot and runs until 5:30. Take a look at some of the highlights below.