Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushing for more cancer funding as wife battles breast cancer

As First Lady Casey DeSantis battles breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis will propose spending $100 million next year on cancer research and care, his office said Wednesday.The proposal, which will be part of DeSantis’ budget recommendations to the Legislature, would be a $37 million increase and would help fund programs at Moffitt Cancer Center, the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the University of Florida Health Cancer Center.“Florida offers some of the best cancer care and research in the nation, and I’m proud that we are proposing historic investments in our leading cancer centers,” Casey DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “The governor and I are committed to helping every cancer patient that we can through innovative research and high-quality care. While we increase this important funding, I also urge Floridians to go through appropriate cancer screenings. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in our state and now is not the time to delay care.”Casey DeSantis’ diagnosis of breast cancer was announced in October. The governor is expected this week to release full budget recommendations for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which will start July 1. Lawmakers will use those recommendations as they negotiate a budget during the legislative session that will begin Jan. 11.