Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

The Gist

'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars set to werq Orlando next summer

Posted By on Wed, Dec 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WERQ THE WORLD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Werq The World/Facebook
Stars of the glam television juggernaut that is RuPaul's Drag Race will be sashaying right into Orlando's Rock Live during July as part of the 'Werq the World' U.S. tour.

Confirmed for the tour so far are this year's Come Out With Pride headliner Gottmik, Asia O’Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Plastique Tiara, Rosé, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly alongside finalists from the upcoming Season 14 of Drag Race.



The 2022 leg of Werq the World kicks off in Florida — with shows in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Jacksonville — before heading across the country and ending up in Denver.

"Werq the World" will take over the Hard Rock Live on Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available on Friday, Dec. 10 through Ticketmaster.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UF researchers say they were pressured to destroy COVID-19 data in new report Read More

  2. Winter Park's new library to finally open with ribbon-cutting ceremony, open house Read More

  3. Florida Democrats push for 'people-centered' budget Read More

  4. Investors purchased nearly 1 in 4 Orlando homes last quarter Read More

  5. Federal appeals court denies Florida injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation