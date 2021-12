'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars set to werq Orlando next summer

click image Photo courtesy Werq The World/Facebook

Stars of the glam television juggernaut that iswill be sashaying right into Orlando's Rock Live during July as part of the 'Werq the World' U.S. tour.Confirmed for the tour so far are this year's Come Out With Pride headliner Gottmik, Asia O’Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Plastique Tiara, Rosé, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly alongside finalists from the upcoming Season 14 ofThe 2022 leg of Werq the World kicks off in Florida — with shows in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Jacksonville — before heading across the country and ending up in Denver."Werq the World" will take over the Hard Rock Live on Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available on Friday, Dec. 10 through Ticketmaster