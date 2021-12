Garth Brooks will play Orlando's Camping World Stadium in spring 2022

click image Photo courtesy Garth Brooks/Instagram

Country megastar Garth Brooks will be "(thunder) rollin'" into Orlando next spring for a stadium gig - befitting a musician who puts on a show with a capital "S."Brooks will be headlining Orlando's Camping World Stadium on March 26, 2022, as part of his ongoing ' Stadium Tour .'This March date will not only be Brooks' first show in Orlando in five years (though there was that " dive bar show " in Sanford in 2019) but theFlorida date on this North American run., as of this writing, his first gig of 2022.If you want to (seasonally) pregame for this concert, might we recommend either of Brooks' two Christmas albums —orTickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster