Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida's first confirmed case of Omicron variant reported in Tampa

Posted By on Wed, Dec 8, 2021 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

The first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was confirmed in Central Florida. 

A patient who had traveled internationally came down with the latest mutation of COVID-19 and it was discovered at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa.



“The patient is experiencing mild symptoms and had recently returned from international travel,” a spokeswoman for the hospital told WFLA. “Our providers were able to quickly detect, test, confirm and add this data to our developing understanding of this strain.”

While the variant was first identified as a novel strain in South Africa, it has since been detected in many other countries including the United States. The Joe Biden administration implemented a travel ban from certain countries following the news of the new variant. This move is widely believed to be ineffective, especially as cases pop up inside the United States. Because the variant is already here, officials at James A. Haley urged Floridians to get vaccinated.

“It is critical for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” a spokeswoman said. “While no vaccine is 100% effective in preventing illness, the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. provide excellent protection against the COVID-19 variants that have caused surges in the United States so far and are particularly effective in preventing severe illness or death from COVID-19.”

That message comes at the same time that Florida's surgeon general promoted unproven treatments for COVID-19 in a video. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the recently picked top doc, told Floridians to ask their doctors about alternative treatments of the virus, including an asthma medication and an anti-depressant. He never mentions the coronavirus vaccine, though it does appear alongside recommendations of diet and exercise.

“Why not just promote the stuff that’s proven?” Gainesville-based infectious disease specialist Dr. Frederick Southwick said in an interview with the Sun-Sentinel. “In health care, we want to focus on things of high value that have a dramatic reduction in cases and are inexpensive. Vaccines fill those criteria. The fact that [Ladapo] doesn’t even mention them in the video is embarrassing.”

Related Florida's new surgeon general questions COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Florida's new surgeon general questions COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

Ladapo appears to be taking his orders from Governor Ron DeSantis, who said he doesn't expect to make any changes to the way Florida operates.

“I have no problem if somebody is worried, if they’re scared of omicron, and they want to lock down or they want to isolate. That is absolutely their decision in a free society, but you don’t impose ‘Fauci-ism’ on the whole country or on the whole state. It’s wrong,” DeSantis said, taking aim at a favorite target.

Related Floridians are getting sick and dying because Ron DeSantis won’t face reality
Floridians are getting sick and dying because Ron DeSantis won’t face reality
By Jeffrey C. Billman
Columns

DeSantis pushed anti-masking and lockdown rhetoric even during the worst days of the pandemic, so at least we can count on him being a ghoul consistently.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UF researchers say they were pressured to destroy COVID-19 data in new report Read More

  2. Winter Park's new library to finally open with ribbon-cutting ceremony, open house Read More

  3. Florida Democrats push for 'people-centered' budget Read More

  4. Investors purchased nearly 1 in 4 Orlando homes last quarter Read More

  5. Federal appeals court denies Florida injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation