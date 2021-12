Daytona's Welcome to Rockville unveils 2022 festival headliners including Foo Fighters, Guns N' Roses, Kiss and more

click to enlarge Photo by Jacquelin Goldberg

Concertgoers at Welcoem to Rockville 2021

It feels like we only just published our gallery of this year's Welcome to Rockville highlights and festival organizers have already unveiled most of 2022's lineup, with big names like Foo Fighters and Guns N' Roses anchoring the bill.The festival, set to happen over the weekend of May 19-22 (conveniently right before summer burns us all alive) once again at the Daytona International Speedway.Festival organizers on Wednesday dropped a metric ton of big names and cult favorites that will be party of this year's lineup, including the aforementioned Foos and GNR, Kiss, Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Smashing Pumpkins, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Jane’s Addiction, Papa Roach, Rise Against, Halestorm, In This Moment, Seether, Bush, Black Label Society, Down, Clutch, Skillet, Parkway Drive, Ministry, In Flames, Sevendust, Hatebreed, Black Dahlia Murder, Jerry Cantrell, Nothing More, Baroness, Pretty Reckless, The Struts, Poppy, the Hu … and the obligatory many more. Single-day tickets and weekend passes are available now. We would suspect these will go quickly.