Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Bloggytown

Winter Park's new library to finally open with ribbon-cutting ceremony, open house

Posted By on Tue, Dec 7, 2021 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge WINTER PARK LIBRARY
  • Winter Park Library

Seven years after the idea was first floated, Winter Park's brand-new library is finally opening this weekend. A ceremonial ribbon-cutting and community open house will start at the new library on December 11 at 9 a.m.

“After seven years of meticulous planning, budgeting, imagining, creating, designing and building, we are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening with our residents, partners and guests,” City Manager Randy Knight said in a statement.



Following the ribbon-cutting, there will be a ceremonial transfer of books leading the public into the new library. The open house will include live music, outdoor games, character appearances, storytelling hour and a scavenger hunt.

The library will begin normal operation on Monday, Dec. 13, at 9 a.m.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. John Mulaney announces Orlando arena show as part of 2022 stand-up tour Read More

  2. Federal appeals court denies Florida injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate Read More

  3. Investors purchased nearly 1 in 4 Orlando homes last quarter Read More

  4. Florida man finds five-foot boa constrictor inside new couch Read More

  5. Jam Hot Chicken soft opens in Winter Park tomorrow Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation