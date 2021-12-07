Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Orlando Pride hires UCLA's Amanda Cromwell as head coach

Posted By on Tue, Dec 7, 2021 at 12:33 PM

click to enlarge ORLANDO PRIDE/INSTAGRAM
  • Orlando Pride/Instagram

The Orlando Pride have had a busy 24 hours.

Shortly after announcing the trade of two of their long-time stars to Gotham FC, the club shared the name of its new head coach. UCLA's Amanda Cromwell will be the latest leader of the NWSL team.



Cromwell has a deep history in the area, having coached the University of Central Florida for 14 years. During her tenure with the Knights, she won four Atlantic Sun Tournament championships, four Conference USA regular-season titles and the 2012 C-USA tournament title.

She moved to UCLA in 2013 and won a national championship in her first year. The Bruins have been a regular contender since, coming a game short in 2017.

“After a comprehensive search process, Amanda’s tremendous accomplishments and experience as a head coach for one of the most respected women's college soccer programs in the country stood out," said Pride owner Mark Wilf. "We are fortunate to be able to bring Amanda’s track record of success in developing national, professional, and collegiate standouts, and her commitment and passion for the game of women's soccer to our Club."

“I am thrilled to lead this tremendous group of players and be part of a world-class club," said Cromwell. "The NWSL is a natural transition for me at this point in my career and I am excited to return to the Central Florida soccer community."


We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

