Seminole County handing out free at-home COVID-19 tests this week
By Alex Galbraith
on Mon, Dec 6, 2021 at 2:14 PM
Seminole County hopes to lessen the pressure on their testing sites this holiday season by handing out six packs of at-home COVID-19 test.
The county's Office of Emergency Management, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, are distributing the six-packs of Binax-NOW rapid home tests at Winter Springs High School on Saturday, December 11. The school at 130 Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs will also be hosting a vaccine drive, offering appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m..
The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until supplies last. The at-home COVID=19 tests have become a hot commodity in recent weeks
, with many stores sold out or offering the tests at an extreme markup. The county estimates the six-packs are worth $150 each.
