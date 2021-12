Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando move forward with new shelter plans following fire

click to enlarge Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando have announced a new location for their Orlando shelter, following a devastating fire in September The shelter and adoption agency were working on building a new location prior to the fire, though the total loss of their Conroy Road facility sped up the process. The new facility will be located atwith architects Borrelli + Partners designing the space and H.J. High handling construction.“This project is for one of the most beloved organizations in the community and we are honored to be part of it,” said H.J. High President Robert High.The new facility will include the group's Orlando shelter and business offices. It's expected to cost around $14 million all told and be completed in September 2023.In the meanwhile, all of PAGO's adoptable dogs are being held at their Sanford facility. The group is opening a temporary facility atto house their cats and serve as a space for adoption events on the weekends. That facility is expected to open early next year."We are excited to be moving forward with the new facility," said PAGO Executive Director Steve Bardy. “Our timeline has moved up a bit due to the fire at the Orlando shelter in September, but we were fortunate to be so far along in the selection process. We are ready to rebuild!”